A Look at Yext's Upcoming Earnings Report

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Yext will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Yext bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 4.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Yext's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.12 0.03 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.12 0.05 0.05 Price Change % -4.0% -17.0% 13.0% -0.0%

Tracking Yext's Stock Performance

Shares of Yext were trading at $6.71 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Yext

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Yext.

Analysts have given Yext a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $10.0, indicating a potential 49.03% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exodus Movement, Weave Communications and Riskified, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exodus Movement, with an average 1-year price target of $61.5, suggesting a potential 816.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Weave Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 131.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Riskified, with an average 1-year price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential 6.86% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Exodus Movement, Weave Communications and Riskified are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Yext Buy 11.85% $86.81M -4.65% Exodus Movement Buy 23.87% $21.10M -5.16% Weave Communications Buy 18.31% $39.95M -13.02% Riskified Buy 7.83% $40.45M -3.74%

Key Takeaway:

Yext ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Yext is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Yext

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to approximately 200 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives the majority of its revenues from subscription services. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America and the rest from International markets.

Breaking Down Yext's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Yext's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Yext's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Yext's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Yext adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Yext visit their earnings calendar on our site.

