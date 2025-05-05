A Look at Vivid Seats's Upcoming Earnings Report

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vivid Seats will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in Vivid Seats are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vivid Seats's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 0.04 -0.01 0.04 Price Change % -3.0% -4.0% -13.0% -1.0%

Performance of Vivid Seats Shares

Shares of Vivid Seats were trading at $2.71 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Vivid Seats

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vivid Seats.

With 5 analyst ratings, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $4.27, indicating a potential 57.56% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Eventbrite, CuriosityStream and Marcus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Eventbrite, with an average 1-year price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential 115.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CuriosityStream, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 10.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Marcus, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 859.41% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Eventbrite, CuriosityStream and Marcus, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vivid Seats Buy 0.76% $147.34M -0.30% Eventbrite Buy -12.88% $52.15M -4.79% CuriosityStream Buy -4.34% $7.36M -4.69% Marcus Outperform 16.58% $81.52M 0.21%

Key Takeaway:

Vivid Seats ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Vivid Seats: A Closer Look

Vivid Seats Inc is an online ticket marketplace for connecting fans to live events and artists. It is the official ticketing partner of brands in the entertainment industry providing tickets for sports, concerts, theatres, and comedy events in the United States, Canada and Japan. It operates in two segments namely marketplace and resale. Marketplace segment, act as an intermediary between ticket buyers, sellers, and partners through which company earn revenue from processing ticket sales for live events and facilitating the booking of hotel rooms and packages on websites and mobile applications. Resale segment provides internal research and development support for Skybox and supplements ongoing efforts to deliver software and tools. Majority of revenue is from Marketplace segment.

Vivid Seats's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Vivid Seats's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vivid Seats's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vivid Seats's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vivid Seats's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Vivid Seats visit their earnings calendar on our site.

