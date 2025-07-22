A Look at United Rentals's Upcoming Earnings Report

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Rentals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.56.

Investors in United Rentals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.87% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at United Rentals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 8.91 11.63 12.48 10.54 EPS Actual 8.86 11.59 11.80 10.70 Price Change % 10.0% 2.0% -1.0% 5.0%

United Rentals Share Price Analysis

Shares of United Rentals were trading at $778.02 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on United Rentals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on United Rentals.

Analysts have provided United Rentals with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $807.3, suggesting a potential 3.76% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of W.W. Grainger, Fastenal and Ferguson Enterprises, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for W.W. Grainger, with an average 1-year price target of $1143.0, suggesting a potential 46.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fastenal, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 94.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ferguson Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $228.36, suggesting a potential 70.65% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for W.W. Grainger, Fastenal and Ferguson Enterprises, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Rentals Outperform 6.71% $1.36B 5.95% W.W. Grainger Neutral 1.68% $1.71B 14.01% Fastenal Neutral 8.56% $942.80M 8.81% Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 4.28% $2.36B 7.44%

Key Takeaway:

United Rentals is positioned in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, it is also placed in the middle.

All You Need to Know About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Rentals

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Rentals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.59.

To track all earnings releases for United Rentals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

