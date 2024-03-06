Look Under The Hood: IJR Has 12% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $119.69 per unit.

With IJR trading at a recent price near $106.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.99% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), and United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI). Although ALEX has traded at a recent price of $16.71/share, the average analyst target is 19.69% higher at $20.00/share. Similarly, UCBI has 18.05% upside from the recent share price of $26.26 if the average analyst target price of $31.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UCBI to reach a target price of $31.00/share, which is 18.05% above the recent price of $26.26. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ALEX, UCBI, and UCBI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR $106.88 $119.69 11.99% Alexander & Baldwin Inc ALEX $16.71 $20.00 19.69% United Community Banks Inc UCBI $26.26 $31.00 18.05% United Community Banks Inc UCBI $26.26 $31.00 18.05%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Funds Holding XP

 Funds Holding NWBO

 NWBI YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.