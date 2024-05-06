Look Under The Hood: EUSA Has 12% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.76 per unit.

With EUSA trading at a recent price near $87.45 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of EUSA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH). Although GLPI has traded at a recent price of $43.20/share, the average analyst target is 21.37% higher at $52.43/share. Similarly, SUI has 18.53% upside from the recent share price of $117.33 if the average analyst target price of $139.08/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MOH to reach a target price of $398.42/share, which is 17.29% above the recent price of $339.68. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GLPI, SUI, and MOH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF EUSA $87.45 $97.76 11.79% Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc GLPI $43.20 $52.43 21.37% Sun Communities Inc SUI $117.33 $139.08 18.53% Molina Healthcare Inc MOH $339.68 $398.42 17.29%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

