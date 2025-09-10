Look Under The Hood: IWB Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: IWB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $396.81 per unit.

With IWB trading at a recent price near $357.76 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.91% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI). Although CNM has traded at a recent price of $49.70/share, the average analyst target is 28.77% higher at $64.00/share. Similarly, ALB has 14.66% upside from the recent share price of $72.58 if the average analyst target price of $83.22/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting OLLI to reach a target price of $143.87/share, which is 12.40% above the recent price of $127.99. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNM, ALB, and OLLI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 ETF IWB $357.76 $396.81 10.91% Core & Main Inc CNM $49.70 $64.00 28.77% Albemarle Corp. ALB $72.58 $83.22 14.66% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI $127.99 $143.87 12.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

