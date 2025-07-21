Look Under The Hood: BGDV Has 10% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (Symbol: BGDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $28.16 per unit.

With BGDV trading at a recent price near $25.60 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.00% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of BGDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD). Although PG has traded at a recent price of $155.10/share, the average analyst target is 12.42% higher at $174.36/share. Similarly, MMC has 10.92% upside from the recent share price of $212.28 if the average analyst target price of $235.47/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting APD to reach a target price of $325.00/share, which is 10.05% above the recent price of $295.31. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PG, MMC, and APD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF BGDV $25.60 $28.16 10.00% Procter & Gamble Company PG $155.10 $174.36 12.42% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. MMC $212.28 $235.47 10.92% Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD $295.31 $325.00 10.05%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

