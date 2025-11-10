Look Under The Hood: AVLV Has 15% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: AVLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $83.77 per unit.

With AVLV trading at a recent price near $72.61 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.38% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of AVLV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL). Although ANF has traded at a recent price of $71.57/share, the average analyst target is 46.40% higher at $104.78/share. Similarly, ASO has 27.52% upside from the recent share price of $45.77 if the average analyst target price of $58.37/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DAL to reach a target price of $73.58/share, which is 24.97% above the recent price of $58.88. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ANF, ASO, and DAL:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF AVLV $72.61 $83.77 15.38% Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF $71.57 $104.78 46.40% Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc ASO $45.77 $58.37 27.52% Delta Air Lines Inc DAL $58.88 $73.58 24.97%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

