A Look at Regency Centers's Upcoming Earnings Report

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Regency Centers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

Investors in Regency Centers are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regency Centers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.04 1.02 1.03 EPS Actual 1.09 1.07 1.06 1.08 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Regency Centers's Stock

Shares of Regency Centers were trading at $71.42 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Regency Centers

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Regency Centers.

With 3 analyst ratings, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $78.33, indicating a potential 9.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimco Realty, Agree Realty and Federal Realty Investment, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimco Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 67.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $79.28, suggesting a potential 11.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $113.0, suggesting a potential 58.22% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Kimco Realty, Agree Realty and Federal Realty Investment, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regency Centers Outperform 3.60% $258.24M 1.27% Kimco Realty Neutral 16.34% $357.29M 1.42% Agree Realty Outperform 13.19% $148.78M 0.83% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 6.73% $209.50M 2.09%

Key Takeaway:

Regency Centers ranks in the top quartile for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the bottom quartile.

All You Need to Know About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Breaking Down Regency Centers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regency Centers's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.6% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Regency Centers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

