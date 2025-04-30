A Look at Quaker Houghton's Upcoming Earnings Report

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Quaker Houghton will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

The announcement from Quaker Houghton is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 2.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quaker Houghton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 2.11 2.21 1.99 EPS Actual 1.33 1.89 2.13 2.09 Price Change % 3.0% 6.0% -3.0% -4.0%

Quaker Houghton Share Price Analysis

Shares of Quaker Houghton were trading at $105.98 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Quaker Houghton

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Quaker Houghton.

The consensus rating for Quaker Houghton is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $147.25, there's a potential 38.94% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Minerals Technologies, Perimeter Solutions and Innospec, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Minerals Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 16.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perimeter Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 86.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Innospec, with an average 1-year price target of $155.0, suggesting a potential 46.25% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Minerals Technologies, Perimeter Solutions and Innospec, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quaker Houghton Neutral -4.93% $156.20M 1.01% Minerals Technologies Buy -7.99% $119.60M -8.61% Perimeter Solutions Buy 45.04% $41.90M 13.36% Innospec Buy -5.64% $136.20M -5.74%

Key Takeaway:

Quaker Houghton ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Quaker Houghton is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton manufactures and sells a variety of industrial process fluids. The product portfolio of the company includes metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. The geographic segments of the company include America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. The majority of the revenue is earned from America.

Understanding the Numbers: Quaker Houghton's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Quaker Houghton faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.93% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Quaker Houghton's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quaker Houghton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quaker Houghton's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Quaker Houghton adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

