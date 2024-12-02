A Look at Pure Storage's Upcoming Earnings Report

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-12-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pure Storage to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Pure Storage are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 15.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.21 0.44 0.4 EPS Actual 0.44 0.32 0.50 0.5 Price Change % -16.0% 0.0% 25.0% -12.0%

Tracking Pure Storage's Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage were trading at $52.99 as of November 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Pure Storage

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pure Storage.

With 3 analyst ratings, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $75.33, indicating a potential 42.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Super Micro Computer, NetApp and Western Digital, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Super Micro Computer, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $345.89, indicating a potential 552.75% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetApp, with an average 1-year price target of $137.22, suggesting a potential 158.95% upside. Western Digital received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $91.83, implying a potential 73.3% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Super Micro Computer, NetApp and Western Digital, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pure Storage Buy 10.91% $540.08M 2.52% Super Micro Computer Neutral 37.87% $597.37M 6.68% NetApp Neutral 6.15% $1.18B 32.84% Western Digital Outperform 48.91% $1.55B 4.28%

Key Takeaway:

Pure Storage ranks at the top for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pure Storage

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software and; subscription services revenue which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription which includes Pure as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pure Storage

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Pure Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

