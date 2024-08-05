A Look at the Portfolio of Tim Walz

As the DNC approaches, there is growing speculation over who Kamala Harris will pick as her running mate. Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, has emerged as one of the most likely choices for her VP.



Because Walz is a former U.S. Representative, we have estimates on his net worth and stock portfolio on Quiver.



In his most recent filing, from 2017, Walz had an estimated net worth of just under $600k. His largest assets were a rental property (valued at $250k-500k) and his Minnesota State Retirement Pension (valued at $50k-100k). He did not report any stock holdings, and we did not see Walz make any trades while in office.



You can see more details on Walz’s financial disclosure and holdings here.

