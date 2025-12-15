Look Out Below: Another 3% Drop In Bitcoin Brings This Token Toward a Key Level

Key Points

New macro concerns have investors in a sell first, ask questions later mood.

Investors are now pricing in some near-term volatility tied to currency-related bets which may get unwound.

Additionally, heavy liquidation activity and more U.S. economic data set to be released appears to have investors on edge.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

After minting a fresh all-time high in October of a little more than $126,000 per token, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has since declined more than 30% to its current level below $86,000. Today's 3.1% slide over the past 24 hours (as of 3:30 p.m. ET) signals that bears aren't finished selling, even if this may have been considered an attractive entry point just a few months ago.

Some Bitcoin bulls continue to accumulate large amounts of Bitcoin. No surprise-Strategy CEO Michael Saylor has once again hit the bid, this time buying another $980 million worth of the world's largest cryptocurrency last week. I'd expect to see those numbers increase if he lives up to his word, believing Bitcoin's price is ultimately headed higher over the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, for those who may be more skeptical, let's examine the bearish catalysts driving today's decline and attempt to determine whether this downside could persist from here.

What's creating all the noise?

Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto sector in terms of its market capitalization and simply its mind share among investors is impressive. Notably, there were also several catalysts that, on any other week, would have likely driven an upside move in this key digital asset. Among these key catalysts was an announcement that MetaMask (a key digital wallet provider) would add native support for Bitcoin, as part of its multi-chain growth strategy.

Unfortunately, that was not to be. Bitcoin has continued to slump as a number of factors have come into play, many of which happen to be macro-related.

First, an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan has reignited concerns about the stability of the global financial system. The so-called Yen carry trade, which has allowed hedge funds and other institutional investors to borrow cheap capital by shorting Japanese bonds (often to buy U.S. stocks or higher-growth assets like Bitcoin), could unwind further. If this occurs, a repeat of the prior Yen carry trade debacle could be on the way. Currently, investors appear to be preparing for such a scenario.

Additionally, economic data expected to be released in the U.S. and heavy liquidation activity on-chain have created an environment where some more conservative or risk-averse investors may be looking to limit their exposure to Bitcoin. Whether that means taking gains or harvesting losses before the end of the fiscal year, a rush appears to be building among investors looking to rebalance for 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.