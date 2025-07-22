A Look at Northern Trust's Upcoming Earnings Report

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Northern Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04.

Investors in Northern Trust are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 1.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Northern Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.85 2 1.74 1.90 EPS Actual 1.90 2.26 1.96 1.78 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Performance of Northern Trust Shares

Shares of Northern Trust were trading at $125.59 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Northern Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Northern Trust.

Northern Trust has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $106.92, the consensus suggests a potential 14.87% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Resources, Blue Owl Capital and SEI Investments, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential 82.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $22.56, suggesting a potential 82.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $91.56, suggesting a potential 27.1% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Franklin Resources, Blue Owl Capital and SEI Investments, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61% Franklin Resources Neutral -1.92% $1.67B 1.11% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 33.14% $357.55M 0.33% SEI Investments Outperform 7.77% $303.95M 6.72%

Key Takeaway:

Northern Trust ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Northern Trust

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Northern Trust: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Northern Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.8% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, Northern Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Northern Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for NTRS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell

