A Look at NeoGenomics's Upcoming Earnings Report

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NeoGenomics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits NeoGenomics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.54% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.03 0.01 0 -0.05 EPS Actual 0 0.04 0.05 0.03 -0.02 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% 4.0% 18.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics were trading at $8.0 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on NeoGenomics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NeoGenomics.

The consensus rating for NeoGenomics is Buy, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $12.94, there's a potential 61.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OPKO Health, Pennant Gr and Pediatrix Medical Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for OPKO Health, with an average 1-year price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential 66.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pennant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential 333.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pediatrix Medical Group, with an average 1-year price target of $18.12, suggesting a potential 126.5% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for OPKO Health, Pennant Gr and Pediatrix Medical Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NeoGenomics Buy 7.55% $73.25M -2.90% OPKO Health Buy -13.66% $42.62M -5.05% Pennant Gr Outperform 29.42% $25.00M 2.49% Pediatrix Medical Group Neutral -7.42% $102.64M 2.67%

Key Takeaway:

NeoGenomics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Inc provides oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which include technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians or molecular experts in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in a single segment and derives revenue from clients by providing clinical cancer testing, interpretation, and consultative services, molecular and NGS testing, comprehensive technical and professional services offerings, clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: NeoGenomics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NeoGenomics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.55% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NeoGenomics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NeoGenomics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: NeoGenomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for NeoGenomics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NEO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NEO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.