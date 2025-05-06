A Look at MaxCyte's Upcoming Earnings Report

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MaxCyte to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds MaxCyte's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MaxCyte's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.12 -0.13 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.11 -0.09 -0.09 Price Change % -8.0% -11.0% -8.0% 18.0%

Tracking MaxCyte's Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte were trading at $2.67 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MaxCyte

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MaxCyte.

Analysts have given MaxCyte a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.0, indicating a potential 237.08% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CryoPort, Maravai LifeSciences and Pacific Biosciences, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CryoPort, with an average 1-year price target of $10.8, suggesting a potential 304.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Maravai LifeSciences, with an average 1-year price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential 73.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pacific Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential 15.73% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CryoPort, Maravai LifeSciences and Pacific Biosciences, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MaxCyte Buy -44.51% $6.41M -5.05% CryoPort Buy 3.97% $27.28M -5.49% Maravai LifeSciences Neutral -23.92% $18.96M -7.80% Pacific Biosciences Outperform -32.79% $10.06M 0.49%

Key Takeaway:

MaxCyte ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, MaxCyte's performance is weaker compared to its peers in all key metrics analyzed.

All You Need to Know About MaxCyte

MaxCyte Inc is a commercial cell engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support cell-based research and development. The company has developed and commercialized a proprietary Flow Electroporation platform, which facilitates the complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. The Company has one reportable segment, cell engineering technology. The revenue is generated from the sale and licensing of company's instruments, as well as sales of single-use disposable processing assemblies.

Key Indicators: MaxCyte's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MaxCyte faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -44.51% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -121.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxCyte's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxCyte's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

