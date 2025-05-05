A Look at MasterBrand's Upcoming Earnings Report

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MasterBrand will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in MasterBrand are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.91% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MasterBrand's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.34 0.41 0.26 EPS Actual 0.21 0.40 0.45 0.29 Price Change % -6.0% -4.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0%

Market Performance of MasterBrand's Stock

Shares of MasterBrand were trading at $12.49 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MasterBrand

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MasterBrand.

Analysts have given MasterBrand a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $17.5, indicating a potential 40.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Janus Intl Gr, American Woodmark and Resideo Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Janus Intl Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 27.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for American Woodmark, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, suggesting a potential 500.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Resideo Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 28.1% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Janus Intl Gr, American Woodmark and Resideo Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MasterBrand Buy -1.39% $203.30M 1.08% Janus Intl Gr Outperform -12.51% $87.20M 0.06% American Woodmark Buy -5.81% $59.76M 1.81% Resideo Technologies Neutral 20.88% $530M 0.42%

Key Takeaway:

MasterBrand is at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into MasterBrand's Background

MasterBrand Inc operates as a residential cabinet manufacturer in North America. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. The firm sells its products throughout the United States and Canada through three primary channels: dealers, retailers and builders.

Understanding the Numbers: MasterBrand's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MasterBrand's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasterBrand's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasterBrand's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasterBrand's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for MasterBrand visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MBC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Zelman & Assoc Downgrades Neutral Underperform Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

