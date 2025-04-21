A Look at Manhattan Associates's Upcoming Earnings Report

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Manhattan Associates to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

Anticipation surrounds Manhattan Associates's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 24.49% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.06 0.96 0.87 EPS Actual 1.17 1.35 1.18 1.03 Price Change % -24.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0% -11.0%

Tracking Manhattan Associates's Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates were trading at $163.57 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Manhattan Associates

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Manhattan Associates.

With 13 analyst ratings, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $236.46, indicating a potential 44.56% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SailPoint, NICE and Procore Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SailPoint, with an average 1-year price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential 84.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NICE, with an average 1-year price target of $217.6, suggesting a potential 33.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Procore Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $87.5, suggesting a potential 46.51% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for SailPoint, NICE and Procore Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Manhattan Associates Buy 7.36% $142.81M 16.64% SailPoint Neutral 18.46% $178.91M -131.63% NICE Outperform 15.79% $489.21M 2.78% Procore Technologies Outperform 16.15% $245.21M -4.84%

Key Takeaway:

Manhattan Associates ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Manhattan Associates: A Closer Look

Manhattan Associates Inc provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Key Indicators: Manhattan Associates's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Manhattan Associates's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.36% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

