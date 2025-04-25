A Look at Kforce's Upcoming Earnings Report

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kforce to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The market awaits Kforce's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kforce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.69 0.73 0.58 EPS Actual 0.6 0.75 0.75 0.58 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 4.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce were trading at $44.04 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kforce

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kforce.

With 1 analyst ratings, Kforce has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $50.0, indicating a potential 13.53% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Heidrick & Struggles Intl, Fiverr Intl and Barrett Business Services, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Heidrick & Struggles Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 8.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fiverr Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $33.86, suggesting a potential 23.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Barrett Business Services, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 2.18% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Heidrick & Struggles Intl, Fiverr Intl and Barrett Business Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kforce Neutral -5.41% $92.66M 6.87% Heidrick & Struggles Intl Neutral 9.13% $69.80M -3.20% Fiverr Intl Buy 13.29% $83.47M 3.74% Barrett Business Services Outperform 10.17% $71.38M 7.69%

Key Takeaway:

Kforce ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Kforce is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Kforce: A Closer Look

Kforce Inc is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services. The company operates two business segments: 1) In technology segment it provides talent solutions with candidates skilled in areas including systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security. 2) In FA segment company offers consultants in traditional finance and accounting roles such as finance, planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; general accounting; transactional accounting business and cost analysis; and taxation and treasury. The majority of revenue is earned through the technology segment.

A Deep Dive into Kforce's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kforce faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.41% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kforce's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Kforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

