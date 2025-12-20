A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Charitable Giving This Holiday Season

Just in time for the holiday season, one of the world’s wealthiest couples has exciting news to share: they’re giving $102.5 million in new grants this year, distributed among 32 nonprofits across the country through their philanthropic organization, the Day 1 Families Fund, according to ABC News. The money can be used for everything from kids’ toys and a warm winter coat to new clothes, preschool tuition, and temporary and permanent housing.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who married Jeff Bezos this June, announced during a Dec. 1, 2025, appearance on “Good Morning America” appearance on Dec. 1, 2025, that the power couple has committed to donating $2 billion in grants to organizations that help people experiencing homelessness.
Since its 2018 founding, Day 1 has funded 280 awards totaling $850 million to nonprofits and civic groups in 50 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam, according to its website.
Sánchez Bezos told “Good Morning America” that the $100 million they’ve given this year “makes a huge impact” and helps families “get moving in the right direction.” Here is an inside look at the Bezos’ charitable giving for the 2025 holiday season.
Community of Hope, Washington, D.C.
One of the recipients, D.C.-based Community of Hope, which serves 1,600 households a year, told “Good Morning America” that Day 1 Families Fund has been “transformative for families facing vulnerable and stressful times,” said Kelly Sweeney McShane, the organization’s CEO.
McShane said they can use it for everything from homelessness prevention to shelter and housing with supportive services.
Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, Indiana
Homeless shelter Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, which announced it received $1.25 million on Dec. 1, 2025, told WTHR it will use the funds to house homeless families in central Indiana.
ACCESS Women and Children’s Emergency Shelter, Cleveland, Ohio
Another award recipient, ACCESS Women and Children’s Emergency Shelter, said they will use the $1.25 million grant to provide emergency shelter, permanent housing and support services to Summit County, Ohio, reported Cleveland.com.
The Rest of the 2025 Recipients
Day 1 announced the following 32 awards for its eighth annual Day 1 Families Fund, with a grand total of $102.5 million, to be distributed by the Fund’s trusted advisors.
$5 Million Awards
- Union Station Homeless Services, Pasadena, California
- United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Milwaukee
- Booker T. Washington Community Service Center, San Francisco, California
- Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc., Miami
- Big Bend Cares, Tallahassee, Florida
- Community Crisis Services, Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland
- DuPage Pads, Wheaton, Illinois
- Emergency Family Assistance Association, Boulder, Colorado
- KCEOC Community Action Partnership, Inc., Gray, Kentucky
- St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, Atlanta
- Housing Families, Malden, Massachusetts
- Mary’s Place, Seattle
- YMCA of Central Ohio, Columbus
$2.5 Million Awards
- Associated Ministries of Tacoma-Pierce County, Tacoma, Washington
- Chum, Duluth, Minnesota
- City Care, Oklahoma City
- City Rescue Mission, Oklahoma City
- Friendship Place, Washington, D.C.
- Friendship Service Center, New Britain, Connecticut
- LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., La Plata
- Residential Youth Services & Empowerment, Honolulu
- The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers, Seaside, California
- WestCare Pacific Islands, Inc., Hagatna, Guam
- The Kitchen, Inc., Springfield, Missouri
$1.25 Million Awards
- ACCESS Inc., Akron, Ohio
- Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, Indianapolis
- Harford Family House, Aberdeen, Maryland
- Hermanos de la Calle, Key Biscayne, Florida
- Hope Harbor, Grand Island, Nebraska
- New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, New Orleans
- Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation Mvn’-dvn (Housing Division), Smith River, California
- Under 1 Roof, Dallas
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Charitable Giving This Holiday Season
