A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Charitable Giving This Holiday Season

Just in time for the holiday season, one of the world’s wealthiest couples has exciting news to share: they’re giving $102.5 million in new grants this year, distributed among 32 nonprofits across the country through their philanthropic organization, the Day 1 Families Fund, according to ABC News. The money can be used for everything from kids’ toys and a warm winter coat to new clothes, preschool tuition, and temporary and permanent housing.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who married Jeff Bezos this June, announced during a Dec. 1, 2025, appearance on “Good Morning America” appearance on Dec. 1, 2025, that the power couple has committed to donating $2 billion in grants to organizations that help people experiencing homelessness.

Since its 2018 founding, Day 1 has funded 280 awards totaling $850 million to nonprofits and civic groups in 50 states, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam, according to its website.

Sánchez Bezos told “Good Morning America” that the $100 million they’ve given this year “makes a huge impact” and helps families “get moving in the right direction.” Here is an inside look at the Bezos’ charitable giving for the 2025 holiday season.

Community of Hope, Washington, D.C.

One of the recipients, D.C.-based Community of Hope, which serves 1,600 households a year, told “Good Morning America” that Day 1 Families Fund has been “transformative for families facing vulnerable and stressful times,” said Kelly Sweeney McShane, the organization’s CEO.

McShane said they can use it for everything from homelessness prevention to shelter and housing with supportive services.

Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, Indiana

Homeless shelter Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, which announced it received $1.25 million on Dec. 1, 2025, told WTHR it will use the funds to house homeless families in central Indiana.

ACCESS Women and Children’s Emergency Shelter, Cleveland, Ohio

Another award recipient, ACCESS Women and Children’s Emergency Shelter, said they will use the $1.25 million grant to provide emergency shelter, permanent housing and support services to Summit County, Ohio, reported Cleveland.com.

The Rest of the 2025 Recipients

Day 1 announced the following 32 awards for its eighth annual Day 1 Families Fund, with a grand total of $102.5 million, to be distributed by the Fund’s trusted advisors.

$5 Million Awards

Union Station Homeless Services, Pasadena, California

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Milwaukee

Booker T. Washington Community Service Center, San Francisco, California

Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc., Miami

Big Bend Cares, Tallahassee, Florida

Community Crisis Services, Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland

DuPage Pads, Wheaton, Illinois

Emergency Family Assistance Association, Boulder, Colorado

KCEOC Community Action Partnership, Inc., Gray, Kentucky

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, Atlanta

Housing Families, Malden, Massachusetts

Mary’s Place, Seattle

YMCA of Central Ohio, Columbus

$2.5 Million Awards

Associated Ministries of Tacoma-Pierce County, Tacoma, Washington

Chum, Duluth, Minnesota

City Care, Oklahoma City

City Rescue Mission, Oklahoma City

Friendship Place, Washington, D.C.

Friendship Service Center, New Britain, Connecticut

LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., La Plata

Residential Youth Services & Empowerment, Honolulu

The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers, Seaside, California

WestCare Pacific Islands, Inc., Hagatna, Guam

The Kitchen, Inc., Springfield, Missouri

$1.25 Million Awards

ACCESS Inc., Akron, Ohio

Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, Indianapolis

Harford Family House, Aberdeen, Maryland

Hermanos de la Calle, Key Biscayne, Florida

Hope Harbor, Grand Island, Nebraska

New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, New Orleans

Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation Mvn’-dvn (Housing Division), Smith River, California

Under 1 Roof, Dallas

