A Look at First Industrial Realty's Upcoming Earnings Report

First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Investors in First Industrial Realty are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.92% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.62 EPS Actual 0.66 0.60 0.63 0.62 Price Change % 3.0% -5.0% 6.0% -2.0%

Tracking First Industrial Realty's Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty were trading at $54.49 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on First Industrial Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on First Industrial Realty.

First Industrial Realty has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $58.8, the consensus suggests a potential 7.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stag Industrial, Americold Realty Trust and Terreno Realty, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Stag Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $43.2, indicating a potential 20.72% downside. Americold Realty Trust is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, indicating a potential 43.71% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Terreno Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $69.4, indicating a potential 27.36% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Stag Industrial, Americold Realty Trust and Terreno Realty, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity First Industrial Realty Neutral 7.83% $121.08M 1.97% Stag Industrial Outperform 10.53% $152.30M 1.78% Americold Realty Trust Outperform 1.75% $215.48M -1.82% Terreno Realty Neutral 18.50% $70.47M 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

First Industrial Realty ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Get to Know First Industrial Realty Better

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. First Industrial's real estate portfolio is comprised of light industrial properties, which are split between industrial and office space, and bulk warehouse properties generally located in business parks near transportation hubs. While light industrial buildings represent a share of First Industrial's holdings, bulk warehouses make up the majority of its portfolio's square footage. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from rental income tied to medium-term leases. First Industrial's customers include manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade, distribution, and professional services companies.

Key Indicators: First Industrial Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Industrial Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

To track all earnings releases for First Industrial Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

