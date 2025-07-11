A Look at Fastenal's Upcoming Earnings Report

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fastenal to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from Fastenal is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fastenal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.24 0.26 0.26 EPS Actual 0.26 0.23 0.26 0.26 Price Change % 6.0% 2.0% 10.0% 2.0%

Fastenal Share Price Analysis

Shares of Fastenal were trading at $43.56 as of July 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Fastenal

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Fastenal.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Fastenal, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $54.5, suggesting a potential 25.11% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of W.W. Grainger, United Rentals and Ferguson Enterprises, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for W.W. Grainger, with an average 1-year price target of $1134.5, suggesting a potential 2504.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for United Rentals, with an average 1-year price target of $820.3, suggesting a potential 1783.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ferguson Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $225.17, suggesting a potential 416.92% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for W.W. Grainger, United Rentals and Ferguson Enterprises are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fastenal Neutral 3.39% $883.90M 8.18% W.W. Grainger Neutral 1.68% $1.71B 14.01% United Rentals Outperform 6.71% $1.36B 5.95% Ferguson Enterprises Outperform 4.28% $2.36B 7.44%

Key Takeaway:

Fastenal ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Fastenal is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Fastenal

Fastenal began as an industrial retailer, expanding its product portfolio from nuts and bolts to cutting tools, safety equipment, and janitorial supplies. It transitioned into a distributor by building out a dense network of branches close to its business customers. Once a customer becomes large enough, Fastenal installs vending machines and its own personnel on-site. Today, these on-site locations exceed Fastenal's branch count and remain the firm's main focus for expansion. Fastenal acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for its industrial customers, offering value-added services along with a wide breadth of maintenance, repair, and operations supplies.

A Deep Dive into Fastenal's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fastenal's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fastenal's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fastenal's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 8.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastenal's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fastenal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Fastenal visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for FAST

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

