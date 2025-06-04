A Look at DocuSign's Upcoming Earnings Report

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DocuSign to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

Anticipation surrounds DocuSign's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.87 0.80 0.79 EPS Actual 0.86 0.90 0.97 0.82 Price Change % 15.0% 28.000000000000004% 4.0% -5.0%

Tracking DocuSign's Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign were trading at $91.61 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on DocuSign

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DocuSign.

The consensus rating for DocuSign is Neutral, based on 16 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $97.81, there's a potential 6.77% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Guidewire Software, PTC and Dynatrace, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Guidewire Software, with an average 1-year price target of $235.57, suggesting a potential 157.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PTC, with an average 1-year price target of $181.0, suggesting a potential 97.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dynatrace, with an average 1-year price target of $59.44, suggesting a potential 35.12% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Guidewire Software, PTC and Dynatrace, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Docusign Neutral 8.97% $616.04M 4.18% Guidewire Software Outperform 20.17% $179.15M -2.94% PTC Outperform 5.52% $530.10M 4.92% Dynatrace Buy 16.89% $360.07M 1.52%

Key Takeaway:

DocuSign ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is below average compared to the group. Overall, DocuSign is positioned well in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but there is room for improvement in return on equity.

Discovering DocuSign: A Closer Look

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in 2018.

DocuSign: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DocuSign's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

