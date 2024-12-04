A Look at DocuSign's Upcoming Earnings Report

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect DocuSign to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The announcement from DocuSign is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 3.97% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.79 0.64 0.63 EPS Actual 0.97 0.82 0.76 0.79 Price Change % 4.0% -5.0% 4.0% 5.0%

DocuSign Share Price Analysis

Shares of DocuSign were trading at $80.45 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on DocuSign

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DocuSign.

The consensus rating for DocuSign is Neutral, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $76.2, there's a potential 5.28% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Guidewire Software, Dynatrace and Aspen Technology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Guidewire Software received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $198.04, implying a potential 146.17% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Dynatrace, with an average 1-year price target of $61.18, indicating a potential 23.95% downside. Aspen Technology is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $244.25, indicating a potential 203.6% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Guidewire Software, Dynatrace and Aspen Technology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DocuSign Neutral 7.03% $580.56M 57.33% Guidewire Software Outperform 7.99% $186.44M 1.28% Dynatrace Buy 18.89% $340.35M 2.09% Aspen Technology Buy -13.41% $120.43M -0.47%

Key Takeaway:

DocuSign ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into DocuSign's Background

Docusign offers Agreement Cloud, a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device. The company was founded in 2003 and completed its initial public offering in May 2018.

Breaking Down DocuSign's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DocuSign's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: DocuSign's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 120.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DocuSign's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 57.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DocuSign's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 26.59%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DocuSign's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for DocuSign visit their earnings calendar on our site.

