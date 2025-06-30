A Look at Constellation Brands's Upcoming Earnings Report

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Constellation Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39.

Anticipation surrounds Constellation Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.27 3.31 4.08 3.46 EPS Actual 2.63 3.25 4.32 3.57 Price Change % 1.0% -17.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Constellation Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Constellation Brands were trading at $161.33 as of June 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Constellation Brands

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Constellation Brands.

The consensus rating for Constellation Brands is Buy, derived from 18 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $203.5 implies a potential 26.14% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Constellation Brands, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Constellation Brands, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Constellation Brands Buy 1.17% $1.11B -5.11%

Key Takeaway:

Constellation Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Constellation Brands: A Closer Look

Constellation Brands is the largest provider of alcoholic beverages across the beer, wine, and spirits categories in the US, generating 84% of revenue from Mexican beer imports under top-selling brands such as Modelo and Corona. The rest of the business includes some remaining wine and spirits brands, categories where the company continue to prune assets in recent years. With its exclusive rights tied to the Mexican beer brands effective only in the US, the firm has little revenue exposure to international markets. Constellation owns a 26% stake in no-moat Canopy Growth, a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer in Canada, and has a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Constellation Brands's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Constellation Brands's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.17% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Constellation Brands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Constellation Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, Constellation Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Constellation Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for STZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

