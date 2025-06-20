A Look at Commercial Metals's Upcoming Earnings Report

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Commercial Metals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Anticipation surrounds Commercial Metals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.63% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.79 0.89 1.02 EPS Actual 0.26 0.78 0.90 1.02 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Commercial Metals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Commercial Metals were trading at $49.04 as of June 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Commercial Metals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Commercial Metals.

Analysts have given Commercial Metals a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $50.5, indicating a potential 2.98% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Commercial Metals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Commercial Metals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Commercial Metals Neutral -5.08% $219.55M 0.63%

Key Takeaway:

Commercial Metals is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth compared to its peers. In terms of gross profit, it is also at the bottom. However, it shows a higher return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Commercial Metals: A Closer Look

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

A Deep Dive into Commercial Metals's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Commercial Metals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Commercial Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

Latest Ratings for CMC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Neutral May 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform

