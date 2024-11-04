A Look at Bristow Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bristow Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The market awaits Bristow Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 11.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bristow Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.38 0.54 0.63 EPS Actual 0.96 0.23 -0.07 0.15 Price Change % 12.0% 13.0% -5.0% 10.0%

Bristow Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bristow Group were trading at $32.6 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Bristow Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bristow Group.

Analysts have given Bristow Group a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $50.0, indicating a potential 53.37% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ProFrac Holding, National Energy Services and Select Water Solutions, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, ProFrac Holding is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential 79.05% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for National Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 53.99% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Select Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 55.52% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ProFrac Holding, National Energy Services and Select Water Solutions, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bristow Group Buy 12.64% $218.22M 3.37% ProFrac Holding Buy -18.30% $82.90M -5.75% National Energy Services Buy 15.93% $53.14M 2.22% Select Water Solutions Outperform -9.76% $60.16M 1.66%

Key Takeaway:

Bristow Group ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. It provides aviation services to a broad base of integrated, national, and independent energy companies. The company provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, it offers fixed-wing transportation and other aviation-related solutions. Its energy customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from, and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the United States.

Bristow Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bristow Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristow Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bristow Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

To track all earnings releases for Bristow Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

