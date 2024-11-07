A Look at AMC Networks's Upcoming Earnings Report

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AMC Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

The market awaits AMC Networks's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.67 0.89 1.28 EPS Actual 1.24 1.16 0.72 1.85 Price Change % -5.0% -4.0% -15.0% 14.000000000000002%

Performance of AMC Networks Shares

Shares of AMC Networks were trading at $8.39 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AMC Networks

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AMC Networks.

With 2 analyst ratings, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.5, indicating a potential 13.23% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and E W Scripps, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for E W Scripps, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, indicating a potential 7.27% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and E W Scripps, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AMC Networks Buy -7.76% $345.21M -2.74% E W Scripps Buy 14.08% $328.81M 4.09%

Key Takeaway:

AMC Networks ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peer. It also has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know AMC Networks Better

AMC Networks owns several linear pay-TV networks, including AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, its most widely distributed network, reached nearly 65 million pay-TV households in the US at the end of 2023. The firm also had nearly 11.5 million US streaming subscribers, with AMC+ as the flagship streaming platform. With both its linear networks and streaming offerings, the firm caters to specific niche audiences. Over the last 15 years, AMC has shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. It creates content through AMC Studios and also generates revenue from licensing content. Following an international divestiture at the end of 2023, domestic operations make up nearly 90% of total revenue.

AMC Networks: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AMC Networks faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.76% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AMC Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AMC Networks's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, AMC Networks adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for AMC Networks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

