A Look Ahead: WisdomTree's Earnings Forecast

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WisdomTree to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits WisdomTree's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.17 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.17 0.18 0.16 0.12 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% 6.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree were trading at $8.7 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on WisdomTree

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on WisdomTree.

The consensus rating for WisdomTree is Sell, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $8.5 implies a potential 2.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of P10, DigitalBridge Gr and Virtus Inv, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for P10, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 60.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DigitalBridge Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $14.62, suggesting a potential 68.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Virtus Inv, with an average 1-year price target of $183.14, suggesting a potential 2005.06% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for P10, DigitalBridge Gr and Virtus Inv are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WisdomTree Sell 21.85% $57.81M 6.76% P10 Outperform 34.80% $45.59M 1.51% DigitalBridge Gr Outperform -81.11% $84.77M -1.70% Virtus Inv Underperform -6.69% $126.21M 3.20%

Key Takeaway:

WisdomTree ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit. WisdomTree has the highest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. The Company conducts business under a single operating segment as an ETP sponsor and asset manager.

WisdomTree: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

To track all earnings releases for WisdomTree visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell Jan 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Oct 2024 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.