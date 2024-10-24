A Look Ahead: WisdomTree's Earnings Forecast

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-10-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that WisdomTree will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

WisdomTree bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WisdomTree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.11 0.10 0.1 EPS Actual 0.16 0.12 0.11 0.1 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% 1.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree were trading at $10.16 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about WisdomTree

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on WisdomTree.

With 5 analyst ratings, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $13.5, indicating a potential 32.87% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Virtus Inv, Patria Investments and P10, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Underperform trajectory for Virtus Inv, with an average 1-year price target of $210.33, indicating a potential 1970.18% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Patria Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 37.8% upside. P10 received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.6, implying a potential 14.17% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Virtus Inv, Patria Investments and P10 are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WisdomTree Buy 24.86% $56.10M 4.53% Virtus Inv Underperform 5.19% $117.70M 2.02% Patria Investments Buy -2.85% $45.40M 0.16% P10 Neutral 13.77% $34.82M 1.95%

Key Takeaway:

WisdomTree ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know WisdomTree Better

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

WisdomTree's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WisdomTree's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: WisdomTree's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

To track all earnings releases for WisdomTree visit their earnings calendar on our site.

