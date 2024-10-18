A Look Ahead: SAP's Earnings Forecast

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SAP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

SAP bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 7.13% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Performance of SAP Shares

Shares of SAP were trading at $228.84 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on SAP

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding SAP.

Analysts have provided SAP with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $242.0, suggesting a potential 5.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Salesforce, Adobe and Intuit, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Salesforce is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $309.49, suggesting a potential 35.24% upside. Adobe is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $625.79, indicating a potential 173.46% upside. Intuit received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $744.3, implying a potential 225.25% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Salesforce, Adobe and Intuit, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SAP Outperform 9.72% $6.02B 2.10% Salesforce Outperform 8.39% $7.17B 2.44% Adobe Outperform 10.59% $4.85B 11.46% Intuit Outperform 17.40% $2.40B -0.11%

Key Takeaway:

SAP ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering SAP: A Closer Look

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small- to medium-size enterprises.

SAP: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: SAP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SAP's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SAP's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SAP's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SAP's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

