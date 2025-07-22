A Look Ahead: NextEra Energy's Earnings Forecast

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NextEra Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

Investors in NextEra Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 1.37% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.53 0.98 0.98 EPS Actual 0.99 0.53 1.03 0.96 Price Change % -1.0% 5.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy were trading at $76.17 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on NextEra Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NextEra Energy.

Analysts have given NextEra Energy a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $83.29, indicating a potential 9.35% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southern, Constellation Energy and Duke Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential 22.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Constellation Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $322.0, suggesting a potential 322.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Duke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $129.18, suggesting a potential 69.59% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Southern, Constellation Energy and Duke Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NextEra Energy Outperform 9.00% $3.91B 1.67% Southern Neutral 16.99% $3.74B 3.98% Constellation Energy Outperform 10.18% $859M 0.90% Duke Energy Neutral 7.53% $4.28B 2.76%

Key Takeaway:

NextEra Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know NextEra Energy Better

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

NextEra Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NextEra Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NextEra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NextEra Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NextEra Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NextEra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

