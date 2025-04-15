A Look Ahead: Marten Transport's Earnings Forecast

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Marten Transport will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Marten Transport is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.74% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Marten Transport's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.12 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.10 0.12 Price Change % -4.0% -3.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Tracking Marten Transport's Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport were trading at $13.39 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Marten Transport

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Marten Transport.

Analysts have given Marten Transport a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $19.0, indicating a potential 41.9% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ArcBest, Universal Logistics Hldgs and Heartland Express, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ArcBest, with an average 1-year price target of $99.0, suggesting a potential 639.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Logistics Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 228.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Heartland Express, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 32.79% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for ArcBest, Universal Logistics Hldgs and Heartland Express, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marten Transport Outperform -14.09% $33.34M 0.73% ArcBest Neutral -8.07% $82.75M 2.22% Universal Logistics Hldgs Neutral 18.98% $62.88M 3.16% Heartland Express Underperform -11.90% $27.38M -0.22%

Key Takeaway:

Marten Transport ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Marten Transport Better

Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage, generating the majority of its revenue from the Truckload segment. The Truckload segment offers a mix of regional short-haul and medium- to long-haul full-load transportation services.

Marten Transport: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Marten Transport's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marten Transport's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marten Transport's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Marten Transport's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Marten Transport visit their earnings calendar on our site.

