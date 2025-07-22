A Look Ahead: M/I Homes's Earnings Forecast

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect M/I Homes to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43.

The announcement from M/I Homes is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.18, leading to a 1.74% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at M/I Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.16 4.83 4.94 4.59 EPS Actual 3.98 4.71 5.10 5.12 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Tracking M/I Homes's Stock Performance

Shares of M/I Homes were trading at $114.28 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on M/I Homes

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on M/I Homes.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for M/I Homes, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $140.0, suggesting a potential 22.51% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tri Pointe Homes, Cavco Indus and Green Brick Partners, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tri Pointe Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 62.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cavco Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $550.0, suggesting a potential 381.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Green Brick Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 37.87% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tri Pointe Homes, Cavco Indus and Green Brick Partners, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity M/I Homes Buy -6.75% $252.78M 3.74% Tri Pointe Homes Outperform -21.13% $178.30M 1.92% Cavco Indus Neutral 21.00% $116.12M 3.42% Green Brick Partners Buy 11.24% $155.78M 4.62%

Key Takeaway:

M/I Homes ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind M/I Homes

M/I Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. It consists of two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding operations are spread into the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions, and the financial services operations support homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. Homebuilding operations comprise a predominant portion of the revenue. The company builds homes and communities that target entry-level, move-up, and luxury homebuyers.

M/I Homes's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: M/I Homes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: M/I Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M/I Homes's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): M/I Homes's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, M/I Homes adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for M/I Homes visit their earnings calendar on our site.

