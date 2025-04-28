A Look Ahead: Jakks Pacific's Earnings Forecast

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Jakks Pacific will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.29.

The announcement from Jakks Pacific is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 13.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.73 4.03 0.86 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.67 4.79 0.65 -1.09 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 15.0% 16.0% -16.0%

Tracking Jakks Pacific's Stock Performance

Shares of Jakks Pacific were trading at $19.96 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Jakks Pacific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Jakks Pacific.

Analysts have provided Jakks Pacific with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $40.0, suggesting a potential 100.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Funko, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs and Clarus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Funko, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 34.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential 3.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clarus, with an average 1-year price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential 71.59% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Funko, MasterCraft Boat Hldgs and Clarus, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jakks Pacific Buy 2.63% $35.55M -3.72% Funko Buy 0.86% $124.40M -0.64% MasterCraft Boat Hldgs Neutral -29.39% $10.89M 1.55% Clarus Buy -6.66% $23.86M -24.20%

Key Takeaway:

Jakks Pacific ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Get to Know Jakks Pacific Better

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-product line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, sells and distributes toys and related kid-targeted consumer products, inclusive of kids indoor and outdoor furniture, costumes and various product lines in the sporting goods and home furnishings space. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others. The company's products have been divided into two segments: (i) Toys/Consumer Products and (ii) Costumes.

Jakks Pacific: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Jakks Pacific displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jakks Pacific's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jakks Pacific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

