A Look Ahead: Ispire Technology's Earnings Forecast

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ispire Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Ispire Technology are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ispire Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.11 -0.07 -0.04 Price Change % 2.0% 6.0% -10.0% -16.0%

Ispire Technology Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ispire Technology were trading at $6.18 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ispire Technology

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ispire Technology.

Analysts have given Ispire Technology a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $12.5, indicating a potential 102.27% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Turning Point Brands, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Turning Point Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, implying a potential 709.06% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Turning Point Brands are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ispire Technology Buy 14.45% $10.56M -9.76% Turning Point Brands Buy 2.76% $53.84M 7.81%

Key Takeaway:

Ispire Technology ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, it falls in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Ispire Technology's Background

Ispire Technology Inc is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company sells its cannabis vaping in the United States, Europe, Canada, and South Africa.

Understanding the Numbers: Ispire Technology's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ispire Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.45% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ispire Technology's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ispire Technology's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ispire Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Ispire Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

