A Look Ahead: Hecla Mining's Earnings Forecast

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hecla Mining to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Investors in Hecla Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.82% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.01 -0.02 0 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 -0.04 -0.01 Price Change % -1.0% 11.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Hecla Mining's Stock

Shares of Hecla Mining were trading at $6.32 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hecla Mining

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hecla Mining.

The consensus rating for Hecla Mining is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $8.12 implies a potential 28.48% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Warrior Met Coal, Cleveland-Cliffs and Commercial Metals, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Warrior Met Coal received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $90.0, implying a potential 1324.05% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Cleveland-Cliffs, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, indicating a potential 129.43% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Commercial Metals is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 928.48% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Warrior Met Coal, Cleveland-Cliffs and Commercial Metals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hecla Mining Buy 37.91% $51.43M 1.41% Warrior Met Coal Buy -22.61% $50.63M 2.02% Cleveland-Cliffs Neutral -14.91% $162M 0.03% Commercial Metals Buy -9.64% $323.06M 2.43%

Key Takeaway:

Hecla Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Hecla Mining is at the bottom.

Discovering Hecla Mining: A Closer Look

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada , United States and Mexico and it derives a majority of its revenue from United States.

Hecla Mining: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Hecla Mining's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hecla Mining's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hecla Mining's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hecla Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Hecla Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

