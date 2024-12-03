A Look Ahead: Greif's Earnings Forecast

Greif (NYSE:GEF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Greif will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

The market awaits Greif's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 2.84% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.85 0.47 1.29 EPS Actual 1.03 0.82 1.27 1.56 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% 6.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Greif's Stock

Shares of Greif were trading at $71.49 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Greif

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Greif.

The consensus rating for Greif is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $93.0, there's a potential 30.09% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Greif, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Greif, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greif Buy 9.31% $290.40M 4.28%

Key Takeaway:

Greif is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 9.31%. In terms of Gross Profit, Greif is also leading with a value of $290.40M. However, its Return on Equity is at 4.28%, placing it in the middle compared to its peers. Overall, Greif is performing well in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit but could improve its Return on Equity to outperform its peers.

Discovering Greif: A Closer Look

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber, and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in three reportable business segments including Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging and Services, and Land Management. It operates in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Greif's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Greif displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Greif's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Greif's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Greif's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Greif's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Greif visit their earnings calendar on our site.

