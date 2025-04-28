A Look Ahead: General Motors's Earnings Forecast

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that General Motors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50.

The market awaits General Motors's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Motors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.84 2.43 2.72 2.14 EPS Actual 1.92 2.96 3.06 2.62 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of General Motors's Stock

Shares of General Motors were trading at $47.11 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on General Motors

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding General Motors.

Analysts have given General Motors a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $49.33, indicating a potential 4.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ford Motor, with an average 1-year price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential 79.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rivian Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $13.08, suggesting a potential 72.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lucid Group, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 93.63% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity General Motors Neutral 10.99% $4.85B -2.57% Ford Motor Neutral 4.89% $4.01B 4.09% Rivian Automotive Neutral 31.86% $170M -11.95% Lucid Group Neutral 49.20% $-208.78M -19.43%

Key Takeaway:

General Motors ranks at the top for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity among its peers. The company's Revenue Growth is below average, while its Gross Profit is the highest. In terms of Return on Equity, General Motors lags behind its peers.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: General Motors's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.99%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for General Motors visit their earnings calendar on our site.

