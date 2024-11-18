A Look Ahead: GDS Holdings's Earnings Forecast

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GDS Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The market awaits GDS Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 10.43% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at GDS Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.29 -0.33 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.27 -0.13 -0.32 Price Change % 10.0% -2.0% 3.0% 2.0%

GDS Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of GDS Holdings were trading at $21.96 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on GDS Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on GDS Holdings.

The consensus rating for GDS Holdings is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $24.2, there's a potential 10.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Couchbase, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Couchbase received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $22.54, implying a potential 2.64% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Couchbase, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Applied Digital Buy 67.12% $-356K -2.34% Couchbase Outperform 19.59% $45.13M -15.56%

Key Takeaway:

GDS Holdings ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, GDS Holdings is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About GDS Holdings

GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expanding into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the Nasdaq in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

GDS Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GDS Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.33% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GDS Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GDS Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GDS Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GDS Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for GDS Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

