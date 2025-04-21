A Look Ahead: Equifax's Earnings Forecast

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Equifax to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84.

The announcement from Equifax is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equifax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.10 1.83 1.73 1.44 EPS Actual 2.12 1.85 1.82 1.50 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% 2.0% -8.0%

Tracking Equifax's Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax were trading at $221.25 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Equifax

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Equifax.

Equifax has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $296.44, the consensus suggests a potential 33.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Leidos Holdings, Jacobs Solutions and TransUnion, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Leidos Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $172.83, suggesting a potential 21.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jacobs Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $146.0, suggesting a potential 34.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TransUnion, with an average 1-year price target of $108.25, suggesting a potential 51.07% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Leidos Holdings, Jacobs Solutions and TransUnion, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equifax Outperform 7.00% $804.40M 3.59% Leidos Holdings Outperform 9.67% $693M 6.29% Jacobs Solutions Buy 4.37% $721.27M -0.31% TransUnion Neutral 8.65% $625.20M 1.57%

Key Takeaway:

Equifax ranks first in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It ranks second in revenue growth and consensus rating.

About Equifax

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Equifax's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equifax showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.0% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

