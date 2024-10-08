A Look Ahead: E2open Parent Holdings's Earnings Forecast

E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds E2open Parent Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 6.97% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at E2open Parent Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.04 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 14.000000000000002% 9.0% -50.0%

E2open Parent Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings were trading at $3.92 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on E2open Parent Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on E2open Parent Holdings.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for E2open Parent Holdings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $4.1, suggesting a potential 4.59% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Karooooo and Bitdeer Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Karooooo is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 843.88% upside. For Bitdeer Technologies, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, indicating a potential 244.39% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Karooooo and Bitdeer Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity E2open Parent Holdings Neutral -5.59% $72.66M -2.64% Karooooo Outperform 8.53% $747.41M 7.29% Bitdeer Technologies Buy 5.77% $24.41M -4.08%

Key Takeaway:

E2open Parent Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline in these areas. The company also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, E2open Parent Holdings lags behind its peers in key financial metrics, suggesting potential challenges in performance and profitability compared to its industry counterparts.

Delving into E2open Parent Holdings's Background

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The Group has one reportable segment consisting of cloud-based, end-to-end SCM software. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, out of which the majority is from the Americas.

Breaking Down E2open Parent Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining E2open Parent Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: E2open Parent Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): E2open Parent Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): E2open Parent Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: E2open Parent Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for E2open Parent Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

