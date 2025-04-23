A Look Ahead: CMS Energy's Earnings Forecast

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CMS Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

CMS Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CMS Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.78 0.62 0.94 EPS Actual 0.87 0.84 0.66 0.97 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Performance of CMS Energy Shares

Shares of CMS Energy were trading at $73.7 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CMS Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CMS Energy.

CMS Energy has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $77.71, the consensus suggests a potential 5.44% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CenterPoint Energy, NiSource and Ameren, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 51.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NiSource, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 40.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $104.4, suggesting a potential 41.66% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CenterPoint Energy, NiSource and Ameren, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CMS Energy Outperform 2.00% $877M 3.30% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 3.67% $976M 2.34% NiSource Outperform 11.66% $789.50M 2.61% Ameren Neutral 19.96% $794M 1.73%

Key Takeaway:

CMS Energy is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, CMS Energy is at the top among its peers. However, for Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know CMS Energy Better

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. NorthStar Clean Energy, formerly CMS Enterprises, is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CMS Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CMS Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.0% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for CMS Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

