A Look Ahead: Bio-Techne's Earnings Forecast

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bio-Techne to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Investors in Bio-Techne are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.45 0.41 0.44 EPS Actual 0.49 0.48 0.40 0.41 Price Change % 3.0% 3.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Analyst Insights on Bio-Techne

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bio-Techne.

Analysts have provided Bio-Techne with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $82.33, suggesting a potential 16.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Medpace Hldgs, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Medpace Hldgs received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $380.62, implying a potential 440.81% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Charles River is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $200.92, suggesting a potential 185.48% upside. Bio-Rad Laboratories is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $378.4, indicating a potential 437.65% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Medpace Hldgs, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bio-Techne Buy 1.59% $203.35M 1.99% Medpace Hldgs Neutral 8.29% $169.01M 11.72% Charles River Neutral -3.19% $353.71M 2.44% Bio-Rad Laboratories Neutral -6.26% $355.12M -27.36%

Key Takeaway:

Bio-Techne ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Bio-Techne Better

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Bio-Techne's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bio-Techne's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

