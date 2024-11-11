A Look Ahead: Azenta's Earnings Forecast

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Azenta to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Azenta are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 8.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Azenta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.02 -0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.16 0.05 0.02 0.13 Price Change % -9.0% -3.0% -2.0% 14.000000000000002%

Performance of Azenta Shares

Shares of Azenta were trading at $44.78 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Azenta

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Azenta.

The consensus rating for Azenta is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $50.0 implies a potential 11.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fortrea Holdings, 10x Genomics and BioLife Solns, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Fortrea Holdings received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, implying a potential 47.52% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $24.75, implying a potential 44.73% downside. BioLife Solns is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, indicating a potential 35.24% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Fortrea Holdings, 10x Genomics and BioLife Solns are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Azenta Neutral 4.13% $69.06M -0.31% Fortrea Holdings Neutral -8.65% $137.10M -9.07% 10x Genomics Outperform -1.30% $106.39M -4.94% BioLife Solns Buy -3.11% $14.89M -6.33%

Key Takeaway:

Azenta ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Azenta is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Azenta's Background

Azenta Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. It provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The company has two reportable segments that are Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. It generates a substantial part of its revenue from its Life Sciences Services segment.

Azenta's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Azenta's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Azenta's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Azenta's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Azenta's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Azenta's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for Azenta visit their earnings calendar on our site.

