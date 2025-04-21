A Look at Agree Realty's Upcoming Earnings Report

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Agree Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

Investors in Agree Realty are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 1.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Agree Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.03 1.03 1.01 EPS Actual 1.04 1.03 1.04 1.03 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty were trading at $79.05 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Agree Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Agree Realty.

Analysts have provided Agree Realty with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $78.0, suggesting a potential 1.33% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Federal Realty Investment, NNN REIT and Brixmor Property Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $113.22, suggesting a potential 43.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $44.17, suggesting a potential 44.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brixmor Property Group, with an average 1-year price target of $29.61, suggesting a potential 62.54% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Federal Realty Investment, NNN REIT and Brixmor Property Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agree Realty Outperform 11.49% $140.37M 0.83% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 6.73% $209.50M 2.09% NNN REIT Neutral 1.04% $207.34M 2.24% Brixmor Property Group Neutral 3.78% $242.50M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Agree Realty ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the lowest among its peers. Overall, Agree Realty is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating.

Delving into Agree Realty's Background

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

