Lonza: Q1 Performance In Line With Expectations; Confirms 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lonza (LONN.SW) reported a strong first quarter performance across its CDMO business in line with the expected trajectory for full year 2026. The company noted that, as expected, CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin will be notably stronger in the first half of 2026 than in the second half.

Lonza expects a strong year and confirmed its outlook 2026 with 11-12% CER sales growth and a further CORE EBITDA margin expansion, reaching a level above 32%. Lonza continues to expect a notably stronger CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin in the first half of 2026 than in the second half.

For the mid-term period beyond 2026, Lonza expects to deliver low teens percentage CER sales growth on average over time, and CORE EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth, in line with its CDMO Organic Growth Model.

At last close, Lonza shares were trading at 486.20 Swiss francs, down 1.5%.

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