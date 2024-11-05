Longhorn Exploration Acquires PureWave Hydrogen Assets

Longhorn Exploration Corp (TSE:LEX) has released an update.

Longhorn Exploration Corp. has successfully acquired PureWave Hydrogen, gaining control of five natural hydrogen lease agreements in Kansas. This acquisition includes a knowledgeable technical team and strengthens Longhorn’s position in the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. The move aligns with PureWave’s vision of advancing sustainable energy solutions across North America.

