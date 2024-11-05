News & Insights

Stocks

Longhorn Exploration Acquires PureWave Hydrogen Assets

November 05, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Longhorn Exploration Corp (TSE:LEX) has released an update.

Longhorn Exploration Corp. has successfully acquired PureWave Hydrogen, gaining control of five natural hydrogen lease agreements in Kansas. This acquisition includes a knowledgeable technical team and strengthens Longhorn’s position in the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. The move aligns with PureWave’s vision of advancing sustainable energy solutions across North America.

For further insights into TSE:LEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.