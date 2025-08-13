Longeveron Posts 32% Revenue Drop in Q2

Key Points Net loss (GAAP) widened year over year for the six months ended Q2 2025, driven by sharply higher research and administrative expenses.

Revenue (GAAP) fell 31.0% year-over-year for the six months ended Q2 2025, but came in above analyst estimates.

Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) were $10.33 million as of June 30, 2025, with the company indicating this runway extends only into early 2026.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on stem cell therapies for rare and aging-related diseases, released its second quarter earnings on August 13, 2025.

The most notable headline was a deepening net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, driven by increased clinical and manufacturing development expenses, while revenue exceeded analyst expectations and the cash runway tightened.

Longeveron reported a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.33.

The company assessed the quarter as a period of scientific and regulatory progress, but flagged a rapidly increasing cost base and the need for new capital within the next year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.33) ($0.35) ($1.83) 82.0% Revenue (GAAP) $316 thousand $420 thousand $468 thousand (32.5%) Gross Profit $146 thousand $344 thousand (57.6%) Research and Development Expenses $2.95 million $1.72 million 71.5% Cash and Cash Equivalents $10.33 million(as of June 30, 2025) N/A

Inside Longeveron: Business Model and Strategic Focus

Longeveron develops cell-based therapies for rare and chronic diseases. Its lead candidate, laromestrocel (also referred to as Lomecel-B), is a stem cell therapy currently being tested in conditions like hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and pediatric dilated cardiomyopathy.

The company’s recent focus has been on advancing its clinical pipeline, especially pivotal trials in HLHS—a rare pediatric heart defect. Longeveron also seeks to expand manufacturing capabilities as it readies its lead therapy for potential commercialization. Success depends on clearing key regulatory milestones, effective scaling of its manufacturing process, and managing a limited cash runway as losses mount.

Second Quarter Highlights: Revenue Drop, Spending Surge, Regulatory Progress

Longeveron’s total revenue for Q2 2025 fell approximately 32.5% year over year, largely due to declines in clinical trial and contract manufacturing revenue.

The Bahamas Registry Trial—a key source of clinical trial revenue—generated less revenue as participant demand declined. Contract manufacturing also slowed as there was less external demand.

Gross profit was $146 thousand, compared to $344 thousand in Q2 2024, a decrease of approximately 57.6%.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 71.6 percent to $2.95 million compared to Q2 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher personnel and related costs, including equity-based compensation, to support ongoing CMC and manufacturing readiness activities, as well as increased amortization expense related to patent costs, partially offset by lower clinical trial expense.

General and administrative expenses increased mainly due to higher personnel and related costs, including equity-based compensation.

These cost increases led to a larger net loss (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024.

Operationally, the company enrolled all 40 patients in its pivotal Phase 2b HLHS trial. Top-line trial results are not expected until the third quarter of 2026, and product revenue is unlikely before 2027 at the earliest. In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Longeveron’s investigational new drug application, allowing it to move laromestrocel into a Phase 2 trial for pediatric dilated cardiomyopathy.

In Alzheimer's disease, Longeveron's Phase 2a study published in Nature Medicine earlier this year laid the groundwork for a future larger clinical trial, and the company secured both Fast Track and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA—these are programs designed to speed the development and review of new therapies for serious conditions. Longeveron also acquired new intellectual property by licensing a stem cell technology from the University of Miami, which may add to its pipeline in the future.

A major concern coming out of the quarter is cash burn. Cash and equivalents were $10.33 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $19.23 million at December 31, 2024 (GAAP). Operating losses and an expanding cost structure are driving this downtrend. The company estimates its current funds will last only into Q1 2026, even after a recent public offering brought in an additional $5.0 million (not yet reflected in the reported balance). With nearly $12.7 million in equity remaining as of June 30, 2025, and further cost increases expected, new capital will soon be needed to sustain operations.

There were no dividend payments made or announced by Longeveron this quarter. NASDAQ:LGVN does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Financing and Key Milestones

Longeveron did not provide detailed forward financial guidance for either the coming quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management did state that it expects both operating expenses and capital requirements to rise as it works to prepare for manufacturing at commercial scale. Those outlays are primarily needed to support CMC readiness for its experimental therapies as they approach possible regulatory filing.

The company signaled that its primary focus in the coming quarters will be to secure additional funding and to position its clinical candidates for continued development. Investors should watch for updates on financing activities, clinical trial progression toward the late-2026 Biologics License Application for HLHS, and any new collaborations or partnerships that may provide capital or technical expertise. The cash position makes timely fundraising—the company is seeking both partner investments as well as other capital—a major theme for the rest of the year and into 2026.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

