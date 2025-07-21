Longeveron Licenses US Patent for Advanced Cardiomyogenic Cell Technology from University of Miami

Longeveron licenses a US patent for deriving cardiomyogenic precursor cells, enhancing its stem cell therapy pipeline for cardiovascular diseases.

Longeveron Inc., a biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine, has licensed a US patent from the University of Miami aimed at developing cardiomyogenic precursor cells from pluripotent stem cells. The patent, US 12,168,028 B2, protects a method of deriving GHRH-Receptor+ cardiomyogenic cells that can differentiate into human cardiac muscle cells, offering a potential solution to previous complications associated with induced pluripotent stem cells, such as the risk of malignant arrhythmias. This technology is expected to enhance Longeveron's pipeline, particularly in treating cardiovascular diseases, rare disorders, and pediatric conditions, aligning with their ongoing programs in hypoplastic left heart syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. The company believes this advancement will significantly improve the safety and effectiveness of stem cell therapies for heart-related ailments.

Potential Positives

Longeveron has secured a significant patent for a novel method to derive cardiomyogenic precursor cells, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio.

This technology has the potential to address a critical issue in stem cell therapy by minimizing the risk of malignant ventricular arrhythmias, potentially leading to safer cardiac treatments.

The licensing of this patent allows Longeveron to expand its pipeline, specifically targeting cardiovascular, rare, and pediatric disease areas, which could result in increased market opportunities.

The achievement comes alongside Longeveron's ongoing clinical progress and regulatory approvals, reflecting a strong trajectory in developing innovative therapies for serious conditions.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the company's reliance on a newly licensed patent for a critical aspect of its technology, indicating a potential vulnerability in their intellectual property position if the patent faces challenges or shortcomings.

There is mention of the significant side effects associated with previously attempted technologies, such as malignant ventricular arrhythmias, which could impact investor confidence and raise concerns about the overall safety of their new product line.

The forward-looking statements section includes numerous risks and uncertainties, particularly regarding financing needs and regulatory approvals, which may signal financial instability and operational challenges ahead for the company.

FAQ

What is the new patent licensed by Longeveron?

Longeveron has licensed US Patent 12,168,028 B2 for methods to derive GHRH-Receptor+ cardiomyogenic cells from pluripotent stem cells.

How does the patent advance stem cell therapy?

This patent protects a method for obtaining cardiomyogenic cells that can differentiate into heart muscle cells, enhancing potential therapies for heart diseases.

What diseases can benefit from this stem cell technology?

The technology may applicable to various cardiovascular diseases, as well as rare pediatric diseases and aging-related conditions.

Why is GHRH-Receptor+ cell selection important?

Selecting GHRH-Receptor+ cells helps avoid complications like malignant arrhythmias, promising safer engraftment for cardiac treatments.

How does Longeveron plan to expand its therapy pipeline?

Longeveron aims to expand its pipeline by leveraging this new technology alongside its existing programs for heart disease and Alzheimer's treatment.

$LGVN Insider Trading Activity

$LGVN insiders have traded $LGVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROCK SOFFER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $29,390 .

. JOSHUA HARE (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $7,367

$LGVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LGVN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LGVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Full Release







MIAMI, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Longeveron Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening, rare pediatric, and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it has licensed an issued US patent (12,168,028 B2) for a stem cell technology from the University of Miami. The composition of matter patent protects unique induced pluripotent derived cardiomyogenic cells that have widespread therapeutic indications for heart diseases. The stem/precursor cells protected by this patent are obtained by deriving cells that bear a cell surface receptor known as the GHRH-Receptor. These cells are uniquely able to differentiate into human cardiac muscle cells and have the potential to be safer than existing strategies to derive new cardiac heart muscle cells.





“With the significant clinical and regulatory progress we have made in hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer’s disease, and our recent IND approval for pediatric dilated cardiomyopathy, the opportunity to license this important and complimentary stem cell technology provides us a unique opportunity to expand our stem cell therapy pipeline,” said



Joshua Hare



, M.D., Co-founder, Chief Science Officer, and Chairman at Longeveron. “This technology provides a solution to one of the most difficult barriers to the implementation of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) technology in the cardiovascular space.”





Developing cardiomyocytes from iPS cells was initially pursued as a potential way to repopulate the myocardium, representing a technology capable of generating an unlimited source of cardiomyocytes and/or cardiac precursors, circumventing ethical dilemmas of using embryonic stem cells, and available from any individual donor. This technology, however, was quickly appreciated to have a substantial side effect, that of causing malignant ventricular arrhythmias after engraftment into mammalian myocardium, and this complication has dramatically slowed the pace of entry into the clinic.





The technology of selecting the fraction of GHRHR+ from cardiomyogenic cells circumvents the complication by selecting for cells destined to become only cardiomyocytes and eliminating cells with electrical automaticity, a property found in conduction tissue cells. In so doing, the technology allows for selection for cells that will engraft, contribute new contractile tissue, but will not cause malignant ventricular arrhythmias.





Longeveron believes this technology may be applicable in a broad range of cardiovascular diseases in adults, as well as rare pediatric diseases.







About Longeveron Inc.







Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is laromestrocel (Lomecel-B™), an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Laromestrocel has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing four pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, Pediatric Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), and Aging-related Frailty. Laromestrocel development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit





www.longeveron.com





or follow Longeveron on





LinkedIn





,





X





, and





Instagram





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed, or implied by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intend,” “looks to,” “may,” “on condition,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “project,” “see,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects and include, but are not limited to, statements about the various below-listed factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our cash position and need to raise additional capital, the difficulties we may face in obtaining access to capital, and the dilutive impact it may have on our investors; our financial performance, and ability to continue as a going concern; the period over which we estimate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity for certain of our product candidates, including our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting; our ability to scale production and commercialize the product candidate for certain indications; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates in the U.S. and other jurisdictions; our plans relating to the further development of our product candidates, including additional disease states or indications we may pursue; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.





Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company’s results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Longeveron’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company operates in highly competitive and rapidly changing environment; therefore, new factors may arise, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors that may arise nor assess the impact of such factors or the extent to which any individual factor or combination thereof, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release based on information available as of the date of this press release, are inherently uncertain, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Investor and Media Contact:







Derek Cole





Investor Relations Advisory Solutions







derek.cole@iradvisory.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f106bde7-972a-4687-a91e-03e924f409fc





